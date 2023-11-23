Kano: Your Alleged Interference Endanger Our Peace, Yoruba Community To Tinubu

The Yoruba Community Residents in Kano State, have sent a serious Save Our Souls message to President Bola Tinubu, on his alleged interference in the Kano Governorship Elections cases, saying “doing so is a serious threat to our peace and livelihood in Kano”.

The Community under a group called Concerned Yoruba Community in Kano, urged Yoruba Leaders and other well-meaning citizens in the country to talk to President Tinubu to stop immediately interfering with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s case before the Supreme Court.

They made the call at a special press conference in Kano on Thursday, saying there is a negative notion going around that people are denied what they have elected because the President is Yoruba, a situation that is endangering their lives as Yorubas living in Kano.

The group headed by Taofeek Olalekan Olaosebikan warns that removing Yusuf as Governor is very worrisome as the unfolding political situation will have adverse effects on the Yorubas in the state.

“Kano is a very volatile state Politically and this is the reason why all Men and Women of Goodwill should be concerned about the situation in Kano and rally around towards a collective initiative to save the state from any calamity which will affect us and our livelihood.

“In this regard, we are using this platform to call on all Yoruba Obas and leaders of thought to wade into the Kano situation without further delay by engaging President Bola Ahmad Tinubu for a possible political settlement of the Kano logjam.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

“Kano must not be allowed to erupt into such preventable chaos as it happened in the past.

“Of course, many enlightened minds believe very strongly that what we are witnessing in Kano today has a strong relationship with political elite interference in the political result and mandate so obviously given to Abba Kabir Yusuf by the citizens of the state” the group stated.

The group claimed that “in spite of the pronouncement by the courts, we must never forget that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s party, won in 2019 but we’re denied the victory. Now in 2023, the same scenario is unfolding, which is already being met with resistance.”

While also claiming that the judiciary has also been interfered with, the group called on former president Obasanjo and Ooni of Ife to intervene.

The group also called on Oba of Lagos, Alake of Egba, Awujale of Ijebuland, Olubadan of Ibadan and other Yoruba leading lights to come to their aid claiming that it would not be easy for them if the situation deteriorated.