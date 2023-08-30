Kano: We Should Be Messengers Of Hope, Change, Deputy Gov Tells LG Chairs

The Kano State Government has insisted that their governance is that of positive change and hopes, as Local Government Chairmen should be conveyors of these missions to the grassroots.

The State Deputy Governor, Comr. Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, who doubles as the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, conveyed this message of hope to the Local Government Area Directors of Personnel Management (DPMs).

In a meeting held at the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs on Wednesday, Gwarzo emphasized that the entire administration under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is dedicated to being messengers of hope for the people.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu.

During the meeting, Gwarzo urged the directors to exhibit unwavering dedication in their roles to fulfill the administration’s vision of a prosperous Kano state.

He cautioned against absenteeism and stressed the government’s stance on not tolerating any lapses in duty.

The Deputy Governor shared insights into forthcoming policies that will be introduced across all 44 LGAs of Kano state, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to positive change.

He promised to maintain an open line of communication through subsequent meetings with the DPMs, focusing on evaluating progress and fine-tuning local government activities.

Chairman of the Kano DPM Forum, Auwalu Makama Dambatta, expressed gratitude to the Kano State Government for hosting the meeting and affirmed their dedication to implementing the issues discussed.

The forum members unanimously requested the government to renovate the residences of all DPMs, enabling them to be present throughout the working days.

Additionally, they urged the government to provide official vehicles to facilitate their mobility within their respective LGAs.