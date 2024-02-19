Kano warns against children rooming about during school hours

The Kano State government has threatened to take decisive action against parents whose children are found roaming streets during school hours. The Commissioner for Education Umar Doguwa issued the warning at a stakeholders’ meeting with women on the significance of girls’ education as a key impetus for accelerated socio-economic development of Kano State on Sunday. Doguwa said the government would not tolerate absenteeism, lateness and children roaming the streets during school hours. He said that the state government had made education free in the state just as it has provided means of transportation to transport the children to school among others, hence the need for parents to complement government effort by sending their wards to school.

The commissioner said: “When we came on board, we met the education sector in a pathetic situation, we have 5.3 million students in the state, and we met about 4.5 students sitting on the floor without chairs and without teaching materials. “The previous administration shut down 28 boarding schools. We have over 32,000 students in those schools, after the closure, we now have about 9,000 students in boarding schools. Most of them are now in day schools.