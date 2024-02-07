Kano Varsity Suspends Lecturer For Subjecting Students To Corporal Punishment

The Management of Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil in Kano State has suspended a lecturer for subjecting students to corporal punishment.

The university management in a statement signed by Deputy Registrar, Information and Public Relations Unit, Sa’idu Abdullahi Nayaya, announced the immediate suspension of the lecturer.

Recall that a viral image surfaced showing students of the university being subjected to corporal punishment for infractions such as tardiness or disruptive behaviour in their classes.

The punishments were said to include frog jump among other punishments.

The statement titled ‘’Re: Viral video on students maltreatment,’’ said the staff in question after the suspension would face the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee for further action.

“The management is hereby assuring parents and guardians and the general public that the welfare and safety of the students are topmost and any breach by whosoever will not be tolerated and go unpunished.’’

The statement emphasized the institution’s commitment to maintaining a conducive learning environment for all students.

“The immediate suspension of the lecturer is part of our efforts to address this situation and ensure that the welfare and rights of our students are upheld.”

Meanwhile, the Students Union Government of the university has commended the university management for the prompt action it had taken against the lecturer.

“We urge all students to remain calm as the decisions made by the management are commendable and in the best interest of the university community.

“It is imperative for students to abide by the rules and regulations set forth by the school management, as we strive to uphold the highest standards of character and learning, ” the SUG president, Adamu Habibu Ado said in a statement.