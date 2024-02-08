Kano Varsity Suspends Lecturer for Subjecting Students To Corporal Punishment

The Management of Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil in Kano State has suspended a lecturer for subjecting students to corporal punishment.

The university management, through a statement signed by Deputy Registrar, Information and Public Relations Unit, Sa’idu Abdullahi Nayaya, announced the immediate suspension of the lecturer.

Recall that a viral video surfaced showing students of the university being subjected to corporal punishment for infractions such as tardiness or disruptive behavior in their classes. The punishments were said to include frog jump among other punishments.

The statement titled, “Re: Viral video on students maltreatment,’’ said the staff in question after the suspension would face the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee for further action.

“The management is hereby assuring parents and guardians and the general public that the welfare and safety of the students are top- most and any breach by whosoever will not be tolerated and go unpunished.

’’ The statement emphasised the institution’s commitment to maintaining a conducive learning environment for all students. “The immediate suspension of the lecturer is part of our efforts to address this situation and ensure that the welfare and rights of our students are upheld.”