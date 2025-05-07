Kano Varsity Set To Graduate 18,000 Students

Share

Kano State Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil,, is set to award degrees and postgraduate qualifications to 18,000 graduates during its 5th Combined Convocation, scheduled to commence on May 7, 2025.

The university will also confer honorary doctorate degrees on distinguished Nigerians for their significant contributions to national development.

The Vice Chancellor, Musa Tukur Yakasai announced these details during a press briefing on preparations for the convocation, the first in eight years.

He revealed that among the 18,000 graduates, 3,000 will receive master’s degrees, PhDs, and postgraduate diplomas. To manage the large number of attendees, the ceremony will be staggered.

Yakasai highlighted that the honorary doctorate recipients, selected from various geo-political zones, include Dahiru Mangal, Author Eze, Adeniyi Raji SAN, Ado Mohammad Mustapha Amasco, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who is recognized for his role in establishing the university.

“These individuals were carefully chosen based on their proven character, track records, and humanitarian service to humanity,” the Vice Chancellor stated.

The convocation will also see the reappointment of the university’s Chancellor, Aliko Dangote, for a second term, in recognition of his unwavering commitment to educational development in Kano State.

Yakasai praised Dangote’s contributions, noting his pivotal role in advancing the institution’s mission.

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf will attend as the university’s visitor during the ceremony.

The Vice Chancellor expressed gratitude to the state government for providing logistical support to ensure the event’s success.

He also assured that robust security measures have been put in place to safeguard lives and property throughout the convocation and beyond.

The 5th Combined Convocation will celebrate the achievements of 18,000 students who have graduated over the past eight years, marking a significant milestone for the institution and reinforcing its commitment to academic excellence and societal impact.

