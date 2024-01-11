Kano Universities Deny Receiving N1bn Workloads Allowances

The Academic Staff Unions of Kano University (ASUU) of Science and Technology, Wudil and Yusuf Maitama Sule University, have denied receiving N1 Billion workforce allowances from the State Government.

The Secretary of the union chapter, Dr Muddasir Nasir, in a statement said that there were no such payments made to the two Kano Universities.

He said, “The Union has observed statements on the media attributed to the Commissioner Ministry for Higher Education, Kano State, Dr.Yusuf Ibrahim Kofar Mata on Monday, January 8, 2024, indicating that the State Government has approved the disbursement of over N1 billion to Yusuf Maitama Sule University and Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil for the payment of Earned Academic and Excess Workload Allowances, among other commitments.”

Dr Yusuf said, “In view of the above, the Union wishes to draw the attention of the Government and public that the said funds have not been received by the University or members of the Union.

The ASUU members asked the Government to Investigate the matter and take necessary measures on the said disbursement.