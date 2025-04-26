Kano Uncovers 247 Ghost Workers, Recovers N27.8m

Share

The Kano State Government has uncovered anomalies in the payroll system of the State’s Local Government Councils, with hundreds of deceased or retired civil servants still receiving monthly salaries.

This revelation was contained in a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Musa Tanko Muhammad.

He stated that the findings arose from an ongoing validation exercise aimed at sanitizing the State’s payroll system.

According to him, the irregularity uncovered revealed that 247 individuals, who are either retired or deceased, were still listed on the payroll, receiving salaries amounting to ₦27,824,395.40 in March 2025 alone.

He said the government has recorded a major milestone in its ongoing efforts to reform the salary administration system within the civil service, particularly with this discovery and the recovery of funds.

As part of the reform process, he noted, a Pay Parade Committee has been established and will soon begin operations.

“In preparation for the full implementation of its mandate, the Committee deemed it necessary to involve all stakeholders.

“Consequently, the March 2025 payroll vouchers were printed and shared with all Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs), and Local Government Councils for review and observations ahead of a comprehensive Pay Parade scheduled to commence on Monday, April 28,” the statement said.

He added that while further investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the fraud and identify the perpetrators, the misappropriated funds have already been recovered and returned to the Local Government Treasury.

“This significant recovery underscores the administration’s unwavering commitment to good governance, transparency, and responsible management of public resources.

“The government remains resolute in its commitment to purging the payroll system of irregularities. Individuals found to be involved in this fraudulent activity will be identified and held fully accountable in accordance with the law.”

