Kano: Troops Of 3 Brigade Curtail Bandits Incursion, Neutralise 19, Loses 2 Soldiers, 1 Other

Troops of Joint Task Force Operation MESA in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State, led by 3 Brigade Nigerian Army are said to have contained bandits incursion into the area and protected vulnerable communities, but lost two officers and neutralised 19 bandits.

Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Brigade Nigerian Army, Captain Babatunde Zubairu, said the gun duel with the bandits followed a tip-off on their movement around Ungwan Tudu, Ungwan Tsamiya, Goron Dutse area of Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State at about 5:00pm on 1 November 1.

He said the troops of 3 Brigade supported by other security agencies raided the bandits and pushed them out of Shanono resulting in a heavy fire fight. It was further confirmed that the bandits who sustained several casualties arrived on motorcycles.

“The intervention commenced when gallant troops swiftly responded to reports of bandits movements in the area. Own troops deployed at Tsaure came in contact with the bandits which led to exchange of fire, where own troops successfully pursued the bandits and recovered several motorcycles and 2 mobile phones from the criminals.

“It was confirmed that 19 bandits were neutralised during the encounter, regrettably, two gallant soldiers and one local Vigilante paid the supreme sacrifice,” Captain Babatunde added.

“Additionally, further operations are ongoing in the general area as efforts are on to protect vulnerable communities who have been prone to cattle rustling from the bandits. The Nigerian Army urges citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.”