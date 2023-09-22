Kano Tricycle Rider Gets 4 Women As Gift For Returning N15m

A tricycle rider in Kano State who returned N15 million to its owner has been rewarded with four women as compensation by the Matchmaking Marriage Association, also known as Mai Dalilin Aure.

Auwalu Salisu became well-known when he discovered a sum of N15 million, which also included some CFA currency, and promptly returned it to the owner who had inadvertently left the money in his tricycle.

Following the widely reported act of kindness, Salisu has been receiving recognition from individuals, government officials, and various groups. He has also been the recipient of several gifts, one of which was a new tricycle.

In addition to the contributions from various individuals and groups, the matchmaking association pledged to arrange four women for him to marry, with a selection to be made from a pool of ten women.

Speaking on Freedom Radio on Thursday, the Chairman of the association, Alhaji Mukhtar Inuwa Yakasai, said that among the ladies, two were his daughters.

Yakasai noted that the integrity, honesty and trust displayed by the young man qualified him for the honour.

He said, “The boy has shown the good character of our Noble Prophet, Muhammad (SAW). He is indeed trustworthy. That is why we have decided to honour him with these gifts.

“There are 10 women for him to select four. Two of them are my daughters.”