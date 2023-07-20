Kano Tribunal: We Decide Not To Call Any Witness – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday said it has decided not to called any witness to testified in the ongoing Kano Governorship Elections Tribunal sittings after thorough review of the whole case.

New Telegraph reports that INEC closed its case against the All Progressive Congress (APC) without calling any witness at the Tribunal to allowed for speedy of judgement and deliverance of Justice.

The petitioner APC is challenging the declaration of Abba Kabir Yusuf of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the winner of the election that was conducted on March 18, 2023 by the electoral umpire.

The Petitioner is also asking the Tribunal to declare that NNPP has no candidate as Kabir Yusuf is not in their register of voters submitted to INEC at the time of the election.

The respondents in the petition are INEC, 1st (Respondent) Abba Kabir Yusuf (2nd Respondent) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), (3rd Respondent)

When the case came up for hearing, Counsel to INEC, Emmanuel Oshayomi, told the tribunal that after thorough review of the petitioner case, INEC decided not to call any witness.

“Having consulted with our team leader the unavailability of our witness. We reviewed the petitioner case who have not been able to show that INEC did not conduct the election in compliance with the 2022 electoral act.

“We humbly apply for the case to be closed” Oshayomi said

Counsel to Kabir Yusuf, R A Lawal SAN and Counsel to NNPP, John Olusola SAN, did not object to the INEC submission to close its defense.

Earlier, Counsel to the petitioner, Offiong Offiong SAN, on July 15, closed their case with 32 witnesses before the tribunal.

“The witnesses included 30 party agents, 1 star witness and 1 subpoenaed witness”

The three judge panel led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay adjourned the matter until July 21, for the second respondent to open their defense