Kano Tribunal Verdict: Kwankwaso, Abba, Hundreds Of Supporters Go Spiritual

As the Kano State Gubernatorial Elections Tribunal moves towards the last judgement in the petition filed by the oAPC against Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of NNPP, the supporters of Kwankwasiyya led by Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, have gone spiritually as they conducted special prayers against seizing their mandates.

The Special Prayers offered at filing Mahaha, were well attended by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the National Leader of NNPP, Kwankwaso, Deputy Governor, Comr Aminu Abdussalam, State Secretary to the Government, Dr Baffa Bichi, and other top-ranking officers of the Government.

Conducting the Special Prayers, Dr Sani Hashir, said, “We prayed here today to express our thanks to Allah for granting us victory in the 2023 general elections, and for keeping our communities safe, for keeping our state secured and for keeping our country safe.”

The Imam added that “in Kano state today, we are blessed with leaders that have started changing the landscape of the state, with Pipe borne water started gushing in all parts of the state, Street lights have been restored and Hospitals are being renovated and equipped.

Dr Ashir hints that Schools are being renovated, Assistance and support are being extended to the most vulnerable in our Communities and Auren Zawarawa (Mass marriage) has reached an advanced stage of preparation.”

He notes that Kano state is paying the registration fees of over seven thousand indigent students of Bayero University, while roads are being rehabilitated.

Refuse dumps are disappearing from our streets. And over fifty-seven thousand students were registered for NECO at a cost of about 1.3 Billion by this administration”.

However, despite all these efforts before a hundred days of the Government in Office the enemies of the people are scheming and planning to undermine Our leaders”.

He prayed that God defeat the enemies of the people, and destroy those who planned evil and stood as enemies of Kano state wherever they were.

Dr Ashir who is Chief Imam Kofar Nassarawa Jumaat Mosque, worried that today enemies of the state are there trying to steal the mandate of the people through the back door.

He spiritually prayed that “God confuse them and defeat them, while establishing an enduring peace in our State, with the markets been blessed with the leaders and destroy their enemies.”