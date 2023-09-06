Kano Tribunal Upholds Jibrin Kofa’s Election As Reps Member

The Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Kano State on Wednesday upheld the election of Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the elected member of House Representative from Kiru/Bebeji Constituency.

The Tribunal while delivering its judgment on September 6 dismissed the petition filed by Sa’idu Kiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lack of sufficient evidence.

it would be recalled that Sa’idu Kiru complained that his party was disenfranchised during the conduct of the Kiru/Bebeji House of Representatives election while challenging the victory of Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa of NNPP.

The three-man panel of judges presided over by Justice Ngozi Flora held that the documents presented before the Tribunal by both parties indicated that Kofa had resigned his position as Executive Secretary of Federal Housing Authority, 30 days before the conduct of the election that took place on 25th February 2023 as against the assertion of the petitioner.

The statement reads, “The petitioner has failed woefully to prove that there were electoral malpractices that were not in compliance with the provision of the Electoral Act, 2022 as amended.

“This Petitioner is hereby dismissed for lack of merit.

“The sum of N100,000 cost is awarded jointly and severally against the Petitioner in favour of Respondents” the judge declared.