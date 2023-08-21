Kano: Tribunal Reserve Judgement In Governorship Legal Tussles

Kano State Election Petition Tribunal has reserved judgement on the petition filed by the All Progressive Congress (APC) challenging the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) for declaring Abba Kabir Yusuf of NNPP the winner of the poll conducted on 18th March 2023.

Our Correspondent reports that the three judge panel led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay adjourned the sitting to judgement after Counsel of the both parties adopted their respective final written addresses.

Justice Osadebay, however, said the registry of the Tribunal would communicate the date for the judgement to all parties when it’s ready.

“We will be fair, be assured that we will read what the law says and we will read it to the best of our knowledge,” Akintan-Osadebay said

Earlier, Counsel to the Petitioner, Offiong Offiong SAN, in adopting his final written addresses dated July 31, Aug.6, Aug. 7, and Aug.8, on replying on point of law for all the respondents.

“We urge the court to adopt our written addresses as our argument and urge the tribunal to uphold our petition and grant our relief.

“The second respondent brought two membership registers, before and after the election. The membership number is inconsistent.

“It shows that the second respondent is not a member of NNPP before the election, he became a member after the election.

“All the ballot papers used in some local Local governments were not signed, stamped and dated”

Also adopting, Counsel to INEC, Emmanuel Osayomi filed a written address dated Aug.1 and filed Aug.2.

“We also filed our final written address dated Aug.14, written address on the admissibility of documents on Aug.1 and on point of law on Aug.31”

Osayomi urged the court to dismiss the petition as the petitioner did not prove its case.

Counsel to Kabir Yusuf, Adegboyega Awomolo SAN, filed his final written address dated July 31 and filed on Aug.1.

“We filed our written address on point of law dated and filed Aug.11. we filed an objection to the petition and admissibility of the witness.

“We also filed additional authorities on Aug.18. I pray My Lord to dismiss this petition.

“I urge My Lord to disregard the position of Pw31 statement of oath dated May 26, there is no evidence,” Awomolo said

Responding Counsel to NNPP, John Olusola-Baiyeshea SAN, in his adoption of final written address dated July 30 and filed July 31.

“Upon receiving the petition we reply on point of law dated and filed on Aug.12 and filed a list of two additional authorities dated Aug.17.

He urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition absolutely, “this is the most unapproved petition”.

The Petitioner closed its case with 32 witnesses before the tribunal, while INEC closed their case without presenting any witnesses on July 20.

Kabir Yusuf closed its case on July 22, with the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi as a lone witness, while NNPP closed its case without calling any witness on July 24.

The Petitioner is also asking the Tribunal to declare that NNPP has no candidate as Abba Kabir Yusuf was not in the membership register of NNPP submitted to INEC at the time of the election