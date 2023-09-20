Kano Tribunal: Police Limit Court Entry To 50 People

The Kano State Police Command on Wednesday said that only a maximum of 50 individuals will be permitted to enter the Governorship Election Petition Court.

The State Commissioner of Police, Usaini Muhammed Gumel, made this known during a conversation with Daily Trust at the command’s headquarters in Kano.

Gumel said that the limitation on the number of individuals allowed to enter the court was imposed by the tribunal itself. He further explained that judges, lawyers representing both parties, their associates, and journalists would be granted access to the venue.

The Police Commissioner also mentioned that comprehensive security measures had been put in place across the state to maintain peace during and after the judgment.

He said: “Since yesterday, we called the tribunal Secretary to hear arrangements for the sitting, where they informed us that only 50 people would be allowed in.

READ ALSO:

“The number includes the judges, lawyers of the two parties and their members, journalists and the media. So it is not the police that limited the number.”

Nasiru Gawuna, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is contesting the results of the March 18 governorship election in the state, in which Abba Kabir Yusuf from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) emerged as the victor.