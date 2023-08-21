Kano Tribunal Last Verdict: Police Step In As Both APC/NNPP Plan Protests

The Police in Kano State have risen up to the quick reactions of planned Mass Protests by both the opposition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the ruling New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) against the possible outcomes of the ongoing last verdict of the elections tribunal.

NNPP had mobilized its members from across the State to match from the Kofar Nassarawa City Center to the government house to protest what they termed moves to snatch their victory by the APC.

However, in response to the protest moves, the opposition APC through its spokesperson, Ahmad Aruwa issued a Statement asking Their members to come out en masse to counter the NNPP plans for Protests.

But the Police in quick response to the risen violence, said in a statement signed by the State Commissioner, Muhammad Gumel, that, “in consideration of the confirmatory intelligence products at the disposal of this Police Command, all forms of street protests are hereby banned across all parts of the State.”

He said, “Members of the public should therefore note that it has come to our knowledge that both the APC and the NNPP members are currently mobilizing rented crowd in the guise of Civil Society Coalition and without clearance from the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and prior approval from the security agencies in the state.”

Gumel added, “Both organizers as well as the umbrella body should note that any attempt to disrespect NLC and the Security Agencies in the state, by playing around the fragile security situation, which the combined security agencies have been managing, is not only uncivil, criminal but also an offense against National Security.

He notes that checks have so far been conducted by the Police Command and It’s revealing that some members of both two political parties who are influencing the members of the Civil Society to embark on this decision is mere as a result of their apprehensions and pre-empt, the judgment of the election Tribunal.”

However, the Police Commissioner said the Police Command is ever grateful for the enormous support and cooperation it has been enjoying from the good people of the State for the peace, security, stability, and overall interest of all Residents