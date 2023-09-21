Kano Tribunal Judgement: APC Thanks Judiciary, Asks Business Community To Remain Peaceful

…It’s miscarriage of Justice – NNPP

Following the judgement of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje appreciated the judiciary, while he asked the Kano State business community to remain peaceful.

Ganduje, who spoke to journalists in Abuja after the judgement also said that they believe that they would win to the end.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Tribunal ruled in the favour of the Kano State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr Yusuf Gawuna and against the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Dr Abba Kabir Yusuf who was declared winner of the election in March.

Reacting to the judgment, Ganduje who was the former Governor of the state said, “Today is a historic day. We thank Allah for providing an enabling environment for the judiciary to deliver fair, transparent judgement in our favour and judgement that is true (reflection of the wishes of the people). We thank the judiciary, our party leaders in our state, we thank the business community, and the various support groups.

“We have to commend everybody in Kano state for being patient and continuous prayers for Allah to give us victory. We urged them to continue to be peaceful and to continue to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner. We assure the Business Community that our new government if we come in In Sha Allah under our able Governor, Dr Yusuf Gawuna that business will flourish in Kano.

“We thank Mr President, who is now in America, USA for creating an enabling environment for the judiciary to flourish in Nigeria. We thank members of the press for giving coverage to enlighten and educate the people.

On his part, the APC governorship candidate in Kano State said, “Is a day that Allah has made it fruitful for us to emerge victorious based on the judgement of today and Alhamdulillah we have to thank the judiciary for being fair.

“We know Allah is the one who has done it. He is the one that has done it for us before, He is the one that has done it now and In Sha Allah, He will do it for us in the coming time. We pray that Allah will give us the health and life to be able to deliver to the people on the right path.

“I want to express my appreciation to my mentor, H.E Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for being there for me. I have said it several times for the confidence he has bestowed on me.

“For those who have not known my history with Ganduje, during the merger between parties and the APC came into being and I happened to be part of the merger from the defunct ANPP while they were in PDP and he was the deputy governor then and I had the opportunity for being a Commissioner and I have served under them.

“Then he was the deputy governor and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso was the governor of Kano State. I have a very good relationship with Dr Abdullahi Ganduje. In 2015 Allah destined him to be the Governor of Kano State.

“We were 19 that served in the government of H.E Dr Kwankwaso. Ganduje found me worthy and capable and he selected only me to be in his cabinet.

“I remain grateful your Excellency and I am not going to take that for granted. After that, people didn’t know why we were in government there was an opportunity for people to be chosen from Kano and Lagos State as Ministers, H.E Dr Ganduje chose me but then it did not happen. And Alhamdulillah an opportunity came in 2018 when the former deputy governor resigned and without lobbying, H.E Ganduje found me worthy and chose me as his deputy.

“The day he swore me in he made a statement, he said in his speech that he is my deputy governor today and he going to be my running mate in 2019…. and he said you are the best candidate (for the 2023 governorship election).

“In Sha Allah, we will continue the good work of H.E. We are going to be fair to everybody. Kano State is a commerce, and commerce and education, health are areas we have highlighted in our blueprint during our campaign and In Sha Allah we will continue with what we have said. We make sure Kano is free from insecurity and other vices. We appreciate the support from the state and beyond.”

However, in a swift reaction, the NNPP Acting National Chairman Abba Kawu Ali has described the Tribunal judgement as a miscarriage.

In the statement he personally signed and made available to the media, he said, “New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP receives with utter incredulity and disbelief the judgment of the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal on the March 18, 2023, Governorship election.

“The reported judgment nullified the free, credible and globally acclaimed fair election of our Governorship Candidate, Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf and brazenly awarded the election to the APC Candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.

“The Tribunal arrived at this unjust judgment by unfairly subtracting 165,663 votes from the Governor’s tally in order to enable it to unfairly award the election result to the Candidate of the ruling APC.

“In doing so, the Tribunal obviously affirms its belief that the vote tally of the APC Candidate was sacrosanct.

“The judgment of the 3-man Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is laughable and nothing but a pure miscarriage of justice.

“The decision of the Tribunal is a slap on the face of Constitutionalism and rule of law and is capable of further discouraging the electorate from having confidence in the judiciary.

“The NNPP recalls with regret that this Tribunal has simply replayed the unholy script of 2019 by overturning the will of the people and awarding election results to those who evidently lost the election.

“The NNPP will appeal this most unfair judgment. We call on millions of our supporters in Kano and in the rest of the country to remain calm and maintain the peace.

“This lopsided judgment cannot stand on the altar of natural justice.”