Kano Tribunal: Gov Abba Closes Case Without Presenting Witnesses

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) failed to present any witnesses as it closed its case against the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal.

The NNPP teams of Lawyers led by Barrister Tijjani Yahya told the Tribunal at the last submission of the Party that they are done and they are not presenting any witnesses to testify in the petitioner’s case against them.

The petitioner APC is challenging INEC for declaring Abba Kabir-Yusuf as the winner of the election that was conducted on March 18, 2023.

Respondents in the petition are INEC, Abba Kabir-Yusuf, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

At the resumed sitting, Counsel to NNPP, Mr Tijjani Yahaya, informed the tribunal that following a careful review of evidence that has so far been laid by the witnesses through the Petitioner.

“Also in view of evidence by the sole witness of the second respondent. There is a need for us to present any witnesses.

“My Lord we humbly apply for the case to be closed,” Yahaya said

Counsel to INEC, Emmanuel Osayomi, and Counsel to Kabir-Yusuf, Eyitayo Fatigun SAN, did not object.

Counsel to the petitioner, Prof Sam Erugo, also did not object.

The Petitioner closed their case with 32 witnesses before the tribunal, while INEC closes their case without any witness.

The three-man panel led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay, commended all parties for their good conduct and cooperation during the trial.

She ordered all parties to file their written addresses on Aug.15, adding that there will be no exertion of time.

Akintan-Osadebay adjourned the matter until Aug.21, for the adoption of the final written address.

The Petitioner is also asking the Tribunal to declare that NNPP has no candidate as Kabir-Yusuf is not in their register of voters submitted to INEC at the time of the election.