Kano Tribunal Consider APC Request For Extension Of Time

The Kano State Governorship Election Tribunal sitting at Miller has adopted the main petitioner’s (APC) requests for an extension of time to enable it to join in the litigation of their main Counsel, Effiong Effiong (SAN) against the Victory of NNPP/Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The Tribunal on Wednesday reconvened for pre-hearing trial with the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the declaration of Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf as the winner of the March 18th election in the state.

Also joined in the petition, include the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

At the resumed hearing of the pre-trial on the petition, APC countered the motion on notice filed by the first respondent (INEC) seeking to amend the response to the petition as well as regularize some items in the process.

Counsel to INEC, E. A Oshayomi had sought the relief of the tribunal to amend its reply to the APC petition essentially a reference to the All Progressives Party (APP) instead of APC, and an amendment on the list of witnesses on oath as well as other relevant reviews.

Counsels to Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf (second respondent) Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN, and that of NNPP (third respondent) John Olushola, Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN did not object to INEC application as tendered.

In a vehement objection, counsel to the petitioner, Nureini Jimoh, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, insisted that an error of huge magnitude as elicited by INEC should not be tolerated for any excuse. Jimoh told the court that INEC’s error is deemed to mislead the petitioner in the first instance.

The senior lawyer disclosed that matters of election petition tribunal at any point are time bound that ought not to be allowed to elapse beyond the limit.

While buttressed his argument further with the provisions of section 45 (1) of the Electoral Act, Jimoh declared that INEC has exhausted its 14 days limit guaranteed by law to reply, thereby urging the court to disregard the application.

The petitioner had earlier brought an application before the three-men panel seeking the relief of the court for an extension of time before the hearing properly began.

Expectedly, the application was rejected by the three respondents who believed the petitioner had not reflected in clear terms in its affidavit, the bases for the application.

In their ruling, the panel granted INEC’s application to amend its response to the petition on the basis that such an amendment was not prejudiced against the petitioner. The tribunal similarly considered the petitioner’s request for an extension of time to enable their lead counsel Offiong Offiong, Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN, who lost his spouse recently join the litigation.

The tribunal adjourned till Thursday 8th June (today) for the continuation of pre-hearing of the governorship election petition trial.