Kano Tops N’West In FAAC Allocations To LGs In Two Months

Fresh data obtained from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) reveals that Kano State topped all Northwest states in local government allocations, receiving a total of N42.8 billion from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) during the first two months of 2025.

According to the AGF report, Kano’s 44 Local Government Areas collectively received N19.5 billion in January and N23.3 billion in February, making it the highest recipient of FAAC disbursements to LGAs in the region during this period.

Within Kano, Nasarawa Local Government Council was the top beneficiary with an allocation of N911 million in February alone.

Other major recipients included Dala (N741 million), Gwale (N684 million), Kano Municipal (N676.5 million), and Ungogo (N671.1 million), all among the state’s most populous and economically active LGAs.

The distribution of funds appears to reflect population density and economic activity.

However, concerns have been raised by residents and analysts about the tangible impact of these allocations on local development.

Despite the substantial federal inflows, many LGAs in Kano continue to grapple with deteriorating infrastructure, inadequate healthcare services, and underfunded educational facilities, especially in rural communities.

This situation has revived debates around transparency, fiscal accountability, and local government autonomy. Although a Supreme Court ruling mandates the direct disbursement of FAAC funds to LGAs, allegations of interference and fund diversion by state authorities remain widespread.

Development experts advocate for greater fiscal independence at the local government level, emphasizing increased community involvement in budgeting and project monitoring to improve service delivery and ensure equitable use of public resources.

As Kano leads the Northwest in federal allocations to local governments, observers stress that the true test lies in how effectively these funds are converted into meaningful improvements in residents’ quality of life across the state.

