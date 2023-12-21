Kano To Spend N15bn On New Interchange Bridges – Commissioner

The Kano State Government has set aside N15.97 billion to construct two new interchange bridges located along DanAgindi and TalUdi Road at the City Center of the state.

Speaking in a press release issued by the State Commissioner for Information, Baba Halilu Damtiye, noted that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf showed his deep appreciation and satisfaction with the level of enthusiasm and happiness being expressed by various segments of the public in the state over the planned commencement of the construction of two Interchange Bridges.

He said, the state Executive Council in its sitting on 29th November 2023 granted approval for the construction of the two interchanges to decongest the ever-busy junctions, facilitating easy flow of traffic, boosting business and commercial activities and facilitating general economic growth of the state as a centre of commerce.

The Commissioner explained that the interchange located at Dan Agundi junction along BUK Road and Tal’udu junction along Aminu Kano Way by Abdullahi Muhammed Wase Road all in the metropolis, will each consist of an underpass and flyover bridge.

He added that the construction of the Dan Agundi Interchange was awarded to Messrs CGC Nigeria Limited at the cost of N15.97 billion to be jointly financed by the state and local governments.

“While the state government assures the general public of timely execution of the two projects and initiation of more public-oriented and developmental projects in both rural and urban areas for the improvement of the general wellbeing of the people and development of the state in all sectors in fulfilment of its campaign promises, motorists flying the affected roads are advised to use the numerous alternative routes and bear the temporary and brief inconvenience the execution of the projects might have caused them.”

The Commissioner said the government has observed with grave concern the attempt by some disgruntled individuals to discredit its well-intentioned effort of initiating, planning and executing these important projects and their creditable objectives.

The insinuation that the siting of the projects is inappropriate and the funding arrangement unfair is a clear indication that such individuals lack the knowledge of the inner workings and operations of the government, particularly on matters regarding the funding of big projects, as well as the strategic and collective needs of the people.

It is on record that all similar projects by previous administrations in the state were undertaken through similar state-local governments’ joint financing arrangements and agreed upon by the two parties. Hence, these particular projects, in all fairness, not be seen or misconstrued as different in any context.

On the appropriateness or otherwise of siting the projects, it is common knowledge to all those who know the metropolitan Kano that the areas earmarked for the two projects are very busy roads with heavy traffic, hold-ups and blockades particularly at rush hours, in addition to their being major link roads to industrial, commercial and educational centres in the state as well as entry and exit points for people from and travelling to many rural local governments that are located west and northwest of Kano city. It is very obvious that all people living in the city and the rural areas are direct beneficiaries of these projects.

The administration of Abba Kabir Yusuf has made its resolve and commitment very clear since its inception to initiate, plan and implement appropriate programmes, policies and projects that will ensure even development in urban and rural areas. The actualization of this promise is paramount and will continue to be pursued.

“No amount of undue, misinformed and selfish criticism from any quarter will make the administration renege on its promise and commitment to initiate and execute projects and policies that will improve the well-being of the people and bring about the general development of the state.