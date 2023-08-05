Kano To Review Film Censorship Laws – AG

In a bid to reduce social vices in society, Kano State Government says it will review Kano State Censorship Board Law to regulate the activities of social media handles in the state.

This was made known by Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Haruna Isa Dederi when he received the Executive Secretary of Kano State Censorship Board on Friday in his office.

The Attorney General lamented how our society’s norms and values are being tampered with in some films and social media handles that causing the falling of people’s standard of behaviour and diminishing the good cultural heritage of our forefathers

Haruna Isa Dederi added that the major responsibility of the Kano State Censorship Board is to ensure that films and other literary productions are produced according to our religion, culture, and established law.

He then assured of the ministry’s full support and cooperation toward the review and amendment of the Kano State Censorship Board Law 2019 amendment.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Secretary of Kano State Censorship Board, Alhaji Abba Almustapha said the visit is to seek the support and cooperation of the Attorney General towards reviewing the board’s 2019 amendment law.

He said misusing social media handles is becoming rampant in society hence the need for including them in the law like WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, and Tik tok and also Islamic singers in order to regulate the use of inciting words in their songs and other literary works.

Abba Almustapha added that printers, TV games centers, and Photo laboratories should also be included in the proposed amendment of the law, making it necessary for him to solicit the support of the Attorney General in that direction.