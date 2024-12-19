Kano To Begin Export Of Processed Meats, Build 20 New Abattoir

Share

Kano State Government has spent N1.6 billion on the upgrading of Abattoir slaughter houses in 20 local government areas of the state with the aim of starting transportation and exportation of processed meats within and outside the country.

The project was executed through the Kano State AgroPastoral Development Project (KSADP) in collaboration with development partners, such as Islamic Development Bank (IDB), Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Qatar Foundation.

Other partners in the project include King Salman Humanitarian and Relief Centre and Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development.

The projects would reduce the difficulties in the movement of live animals and give more income to both the government and the citizenry.

The KSADP Infrastructure Engineer, Zahraddeen Hamisu Zarewa, disclosed this at one of the newly built slaughter houses at Kura in Kura Local Government Area, explaining that the projects is with a multiplier effects of extracting the remains of the slaughtered animals for energy generation and local manure.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"