Kano Suspends Eight Judiciary Staff Over Alleged Misconduct

The Kano State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has implemented significant disciplinary measures against eight judiciary members due to alleged. misconduct.

The suspensions, warnings, and indefinite recalls from duty followed thorough investigations conducted by the Judiciary Public Complaints Committee (JPCC).

New Telegraph reports that the disciplinary measures were particularly directed at Magistrate Nasir Ado, who faced two petitions, according to Baba Ibrahim, the spokesperson for the Kano State Judiciary.

He noted that the JPCC’s investigation determined that Ado had conducted court proceedings without proper documentation and subsequently falsified records to misrepresent the situation.

Ibrahim clarified that the commission accepted the JPCC’s recommendations, emphasizing that Ado’s conduct amounted to gross misconduct. As a result, he has been removed from his judicial responsibilities.

Additionally, Sharia court judge Yusuf Kawu was implicated in a separate case, where he was found to have misused his authority by releasing a convicted individual who had received a one-year sentence without the option of a fine.

The statement said: “The commission found the actions of Alkali Yusuf Kawu to be unlawful, and his defence was deemed untenable. Consequently, he is recalled from judicial functions indefinitely.”

Magistrate Sanusi Atana also faced scrutiny after being found to have overstepped his role.

“The commission issued a strong warning to Sanusi Atana, instructing him to desist from exceeding his jurisdictional limits. He was found to have assumed the role of recovery of premises in a criminal trial and granted bail to a suspect before the designated ruling date without notifying the prosecution,” Ibrahim noted further in the statement.

The JSC adopted a notably stricter position regarding the Finance Registrar of Kiru Sharia Court, Salisu Nayola, mandating his mandatory retirement.

Nayola was determined to have engaged in soliciting bribes from families attempting to secure their inheritance rights.

Ibrahim stated, “It was confirmed that Salisu Nayola colluded with Alkali Abdulmuminu Nuhu, who was complacent in the acts of collecting bribes. The commission has directed Nayola’s immediate compulsory retirement, while Alkali Abdulmuminu Nuhu has been recalled from judicial duties for two years.”

Further actions were taken against Alkali Abubakar Abdullahi of the Sharia Court, Takai, who was cautioned for exceeding his jurisdiction.

Ibrahim noted, “The commission endorsed the JPCC’s recommendation, warning the judge to strictly adhere to his territorial limits and avoid handling cases outside his designated jurisdiction.”

Additionally, Shuaibu Bello, a court messenger, was disciplined for corrupt practices, including collecting fees over official amounts and disrespecting court users.

“The commission endorsed the JPCC’s recommendation and issued a strong warning. Bello has been suspended for four months without pay,” Ibrahim added.

These disciplinary actions underscore the JSC’s commitment to maintaining high standards of integrity within the Kano State Judiciary, according to Ibrahim.

“These decisions send a clear message: misconduct will not be tolerated. Every judiciary staff member is expected to uphold the highest ethical standards,” the statement stressed.