Kano Strengthens Educational Ties With EU

The Kano State Government has said it is sponsoring an additional 1,002 students for European Studies, bringing the total number of students sponsored by the State to over 2200 youths.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, made this known while receiving the European Union (EU) delegation who are in Kano for the 2025 Study in Europe Fair on Thursday

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, the Deputy Governor described the initiative as a “Bridge for creating a future where the youth of Kano can access world-class education and participate fully in the global knowledge economy.”

He further highlighted that the Kano State Government has prioritized education, reflected in the highest budgetary allocation to the sector in Nigeria for 2024 and 2025.

Additionally, the government has declared a State of Emergency in Education to ensure young people receive quality education that equips them with skills to compete in the modern world.

Deputy Governor Gwarzo, while expressing appreciation to the EU for its continued support and collaboration, recognized the Study in Europe Fair as a testament to the commitment of international partners to the development of Nigeria’s educational system.

“As a state that has long been a center of trade, culture, and education, Kano stands to gain immensely from international collaborations such as this. We look forward to a successful event that will empower our youth, enhance educational exchange, and contribute to the overall economic and social development of Kano, Nigeria, and West Africa,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Gautier Mignot, the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, as well as leader of the delegation, stated that they are in Kano primarily for the Study in Europe Fair scheduled for February 27, 2025.

Accompanied by several representatives from EU member states, He noted that the event had been organized in the past in Kano, bringing European higher education institutions to engage with academic scholars and students, providing them with information on study programs and opportunities in Europe.

According to him, the expectation is to establish new contacts, partnerships, friendships, and student exchanges, with scholars traveling to Europe and, hopefully, some European scholars coming to Kano as well.

He further mentioned that around 20 university representatives were present in Kano for the event, many of whom were visiting for the first time. He emphasized that the initiative aimed to promote people-to-people connections and strengthen educational collaboration between Europe and Kano.

Other members of the delegation include: Amb. Michal Cygan of the Polish Embassy to Nigeria, Jurgew Bartelink – Deputy Ambassador, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Nigeria, Leila Ben Mathieu – Head of Human Development, European Union Delegation to Nigeria and Kristof Korosi – Deputy Ambassador of Hungary to Nigeria.

