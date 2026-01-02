Kano State Receives Excess Refund For 2026 Hajj Exercise, Paid Pilgrims

The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board has approved the payment of excess refunds to one hundred and nine pilgrims who initially deposited N8,500,000 and N8,440,000 for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

The Director General of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Lamin Rabi’u Danbappa, disclosed this today during an interview with journalists in his office. He explained that five hundred and ninety-three (593) pilgrims made their initial deposits before the announcement of the final Hajj fare.

Alhaji Lamin Rabi’u Danbappa therefore called on the remaining affected pilgrims to visit the Board to collect their balance before the commencement of airlifting operations.

Speaking on the registration status, the Director General stated that three thousand six hundred and seven (3,607) pilgrims have so far been registered for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

He further revealed that the Board has already paid over N23 billion to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on behalf of the registered pilgrims.

The Director General also urged pilgrims who are yet to submit their international passports to do so immediately to facilitate timely visa processing. Alhaji Lamin Rabi’u Danbappa commended the Kano State Government for its support and contributions toward the welfare of pilgrims in the state.