Kano State Pilgrims To Deposit N8.5m, 5,684 Seats Allocated To Welfare Board

The Director General of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Lamin Rabi’u Danbappa, has announced the approved deposit for intending pilgrims from the state for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

The Spokesperson for the Kano welfare board Sulaiman Deder in a Statement Alhaji Rabi’u made the announcement during a meeting with Board Members, Management Staff, Local Government Hajj Center Officers, and other staff of the Pilgrims Welfare Board held at his office.

According to the directive from NAHCON, the deposit for the 2026 Hajj has been fixed at eight million, five hundred thousand naira. The Director General stated that the Board will commence the collection of deposits through bank drafts submitted via the Local Government Hajj Center Officers.

He further disclosed that Kano State has been allocated a total of five thousand, six hundred and eightyfour (5,684) seats for the 2026 Hajj exercise.While collection of deposits will begin immediately and will continue until the closing date of October 5, 2025, when the final Hajj fare will also be announced.

Alhaji Rabi’u urged all intending pilgrims to make timely deposit payments in line with the schedule provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Hajj. He also emphasized that intending pilgrims must submit eight passport-sized photographs and a valid international passport as part of the registration process for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alhaji Yusif Lawan, prayed to Almighty Allah to grant all intending pilgrims the means and opportunity to make their Hajj payments without hardship. He further called on Local Government Hajj Center Officers to work diligently, day and night, to ensure that the seat allocations for their respective areas are secured and properly managed.