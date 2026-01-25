The Speaker Kano State House of Assembly Ismail Falgore, his Deputy Muhammad Bello Butu Butu and 22 other members have resigned their Membership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and given their full support to the State Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf.

This was made known in a statement released by the Kano State House of Assembly and issued by the Press Secretary of the Legislative Chamber, Kamaludden Sani Shawai.

According to the statement, those who left the NNPP with the governor include the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Bello Butu Butu, and the Majority Leader, Hon. Lawan Hussain.

Also listed are the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Garba Shehu Fammar, the Chief Whip, Hon. Muddasir Ibrahim Zawachiki, along with other lawmakers representing various constituencies across the state.

The statement said a total of 22 members of the House were involved in the defection, cutting across constituencies such as Ajingi, Albasu, Bagwai/Shanono, Bebeji, Bunkure, Dawakin Kudu, Fagge, Gabasawa, Garko, Gwale, Karaye, Kura/Garun Malam, Madobi, Minjibir, Rano, Tarauni and Wudil.