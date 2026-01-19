Kano Speaker Decries Murder Of Woman, Six Children

Alhaji Jibril Falgore, Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, has decried the killing of a woman and her six children in the state, describing the incident as barbaric, heart-wrenching and unfortunate.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kamaluddeen Shawai, the Speaker commended the arrest of three suspects by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

He further called on security agencies to carry out thorough investigations to ensure that all those involved in the crime are brought to book, commending the swift response of the police, adding that crimes of such nature must not be allowed to go unpunished in the state.

Falgore aligned himself with the call by Gov. Abba Yusuf for prompt and transparent handling of the case to reassure residents of the government’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

“This shocking incident committed against an innocent woman and her children is painful and unacceptable. While we commend the police for arresting suspects, investigations must be exhaustive until justice is fully served,” he said.

He assured the Kano State House of Assembly’s support to security agencies in their efforts to maintain peace and security across the state.

The speaker expressed condolences, on behalf of the assembly, to the families of the victims, the government and the people of Kano State, urging residents to remain calm and law-abiding.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and asked Allah to grant their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

New Telegraph recall that the police announced on Sunday the arrest of three suspects in relation to the killings at Dorayi Charanchi Quarters within the state metropolis.

The police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Kiyawa, a superintendent of police, confirmed the arrests in a statement.

He said that the operation followed direct orders from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police, Kano, Ibrahim Bakori.

He said a team of crack operatives leveraged intelligence-led policing to apprehend the suspected masterminds.

Kiyawa said the suspects were apprehended during a targeted sting operation conducted between 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 17 and 4:00 a.m. on Jan. 18, shortly after the incident was reported.