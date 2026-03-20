Kano Shop Owners Accuse Land Ministry Of Violating Court Order, Seek Govt’s Intervention

The Committee of Corner Shops Owners at the Federal Housing Estate, Sharada, Kano State, has appealed to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, to urgently investigate the recent demolition of their property carried out under the directive of the Kano State Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, the Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Sani Maikusa, alongside the Secretary, Alhaji Hafizu Mato, expressed deep concern over what they described as a forceful occupation of their legally acquired plots of land.

They said they owned the land through legal means after allocating same to original alottees by the Federal Housing Authority 23 years ago, noting that they have valid documents of title subsisting for 60 to 99 years, depending on the allocation.

The Committee noted that they have remained in uninterrupted possession of the land for over two decades, having fulfilled all financial obligations and awaiting the regularization of building permits.

They lamented that despite a subsisting order of the Kano High Court, in a Suit No: K/173/2023 delivered Justice Abdu Maiwada Abubakar on October 8, 2025, restraining all parties from interfering with the property, the demolition exercise was still carried out.

The Committee called on Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to “fear God in this sacred month” and to ensure justice by investigating the matter thoroughly.