Kano Sets Up Two Panels To Probe Public Assets’ Thefts, Missing Persons

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, yesterday set up two panels of inquiry to unravel those behind the problems of public funds’ theft and missing persons in the state. The two judicial commissions of inquiry are to look into cases of misappropriation of public properties, political violence and missing persons between 2015 and 2023. Inaugurating the panels yesterday, Governor Yusuf promised that anyone found wanting would be made to face the full wrath of the law, either for diverting public assets, or were behind missing persons or political violence.

The governor said investigating the misappropriation of public assets was part of his inaugural pledge to unravel and prosecute those behind cases of political violence that were recorded in the state. He said: “Political violence is a major setback to democracy worldwide. It leads to loss of lives and property as well as mistrust on the part of the people and those in power.”