Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has approved the inauguration of a fact finding and Reconciliation Committee following a security report from the Department of State Services (DSS) on renewed threats to law and order at the Ihya’us Sunnah Juma’at Mosque in Gwammaja, Dala Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement issued by Musa Tanko, Press Secretary to the Secretary to the State Government, in Kano on Saturday. The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, urged both parties to uphold peace and respect Islamic teachings pending the committee’s findings. He emphasised that the panel was chosen for its fairness and integrity.

The committee, chaired by the Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Ahmad Auwal, has been mandated to identify both the immediate and underlying causes of the dispute between the Chief Imam, Malam Abubakar Goron‑Maje, and the Mosque’s principal benefactor, Alhaji Abdullahi Garba. It will summon the parties, examine the circumstances, assess any internal or external influences, facilitate dialogue, and is re- quired to submit practical recommendations within four weeks.