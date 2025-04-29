Kano Sanctions 2 Judges, 2 Registrars For Misconduct

Share

The Kano State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has queried two Upper Sharia Court Judges for offences bordering on judicial impropriety.

It made the decision during its 80th meeting on April 22, where the recommendations of the investigation conducted by the Judiciary Public Complaints Committee (JPCC) were adopted.

Mansur Ibrahim of the Upper Sharia Court, was issued a formal warning upon evidence that confirmed he applied derogatory language against a litigant.

Nasiru Ahmad, an Upper Sharia Court judge was queried and formally cautioned for ordering the detention of a judgment debtor in a manner that suggested personal interest and compromised judicial impartiality.

Meanwhile, the commission suspended Ibrahim Adamu, a Principal Registrar II of the High Court of Justice, for six months without salary and deferred promotion for verbal assault and an attempt to engage in physical combat with a superior officer.

