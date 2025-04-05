Kano Sallah Durbar: IGP Summons Emir Sanusi

Share

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has summoned the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to appear at the Police Force Intelligent Headquarters, Abuja, over an alleged infraction against the ban on Eid-el-Fitr Sallah Durbar.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Emir Sanusi received notice of a meeting for an investigation a few minutes after the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, visited the 15th Emir Aminu Ado Bayero at the Nassarawa mini palace, Kano.

In a letter dated 4th of April 2025, signed by a Commissioner of Police, operations at the Police Force Intelligent Department (FID), CP Olajide Rufus Ibitoyo, the IGP directed Emir Sanusi to appear at the FID headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday, 8th, 2025, for investigation.

The invitation may not be unconnected to the bloody attack on the emir’s security detail on Sallah day by one person allegedly belonging to a violent “yan daba” group, where one of the vigilantes attached to the emir was stabbed to death while several others sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, police command in Kano have confirmed the arrest of a 20-year-old suspect linked to the stabbing, saying investigation to unravel the cause of the attack had since been launched.

The IGP invite, however, reads, ” I have the directive of the IGP through the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department (FID), to invite you for investigative meeting with regards to an incident that occurred during the Salah celebration within your domain.

“Given the above, we hereby invite you to the Force Intelligence Department, opposite force headquarters, Area 11 Abuja, by 10 am on Tuesday, 8th April 2025. Your availability is highly sought for a purposeful investigation”. the read.

About 48 hours to the Eid-el-Fitr Sallah celebration, the police authority in Kano imposed a ban on Sallah Durbar, citing security intelligence of a possible hijack of the activities by hoodlums to perpetrate unrest in the city.

The police specifically prohibited horse rides, car races and reckless driving in the city and threatened to deal ruthlessly against violators of the order. In compliance with the police directive, however, Sanusi had announced the cancellation of all preparation for Sallah durbar where he admitted the decision of the police was in the best interest of Kano.

Ganduje, who arrived in Kano on Saturday amid heavily armed security personnel, declared that Bayero, 15th emir of Kano, reserved the right to conduct Sallah Durbar, considering the recent ruling of the court. He, however, commended him for deeming it necessary to cancel his event.

“We also want to use this opportunity to congratulate His Highness on the Eid El Fitr celebration and to also thank you profoundly especially for the steps you took when the state was on the verge of falling into crises following the court ruling that instructed the former status quo of the Emirate to be maintained, meaning that the Emir of Kano remains His Highness Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

“On the other hand, the one claiming to be the Emir, the court has clearly ruled that he is not the Emir of Kano. Therefore, the status quo will be maintained. Hence, the rightful person to have performed the annual Sallah Durbar is His Highness Aminu Ado Bayero”, Ganduje declared.

