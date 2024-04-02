Kano sacks 3 health workers, suspends others for alleged extortion

The Kano State Hospitals Management Board has dismissed three medical staff of the Kabo General Hospital for alleged extortion.

Similarly, the board suspended the accountant, auditor and head of the laboratory of the hospital for allegedly selling not-for-sale HIV testing kits.

Executive Secretary Mansur Nagoda announced the decision after an unscheduled inspection visit to the facility.

A statement on Monday by Samira Sulaiman, spokesman for the board, said Nagoda expressed dissatisfaction with the state of the public facility.

According to the secretary, the dismissed staff of the X-ray units were allegedly caught charging the sum of N12,000 for a procedure that was officially approved for N2,000.

The statement added that innocent patients were being forced to pay the illegal charges without any document to show evidence of payment.

“This act of sabotage and extortion has sent many patients away, thereby leaving the facility to carry out less than 10 X-rays per week even though the two X-ray batteries are functional,” the DG was quoted as saying.