Kano Revenue Service Targets N100bn IGR in 2025

The Kano State Revenue Service (KIRS), has set a target to increase the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to over N100 billion in 2025.

The Executive Chairman of the Service, Dr Zaid Abubakar, made the announcement in Kano, during the agency’s annual performance review for 2024 and its strategic plan for 2025. Abubakar disclosed that KIRS has developed both medium and long-term plans to enhance the state’s revenue generation.

“For the medium-term revenue collection plan, we aim to collect more than N100 billion in 2025, and in subsequent years, we expect to surpass N200 billion.

“The state government has set a target of N75 billion for 2025, but we are committed to exceeding it,” he explained.

He further noted that the service intended to utilise technology as part of its ongoing digitisation efforts to reduce leakages and improve transparency.

“We will continue to deploy emerging ICT solutions and data management systems to optimise revenue collection, track progress, and ensure efficient administration,” Abubakar stated.

