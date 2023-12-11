Kano Residents Stage Protest Against Abduction Of Female Students In North

Scores of Students in Kano City have staged a protest over the widespread abduction of female students from universities across several states in northern Nigeria.

The youths, who marched along the Rijiyar Zaki area of the city, demanded the immediate rescue of female students kidnapped by armed bandits from Federal University Gusau (FUGUS), about three months ago, as well as other female students seized from Federal University, Dutsinma (FUDMA) and recently from Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Recall that 24 female students of FUGUS and four female students of FUDMA, who were abducted by the bandits over three months ago are still in captivity.

However, seven more students of The Federal University, Lafia (FULAFIA) Nasarawa State, who were abducted four days ago by bandits were released on Sunday.

But the four students seized from Nasarawa State University months ago are still in captivity.

The protest was conducted under the banner of “Arewa Mufarka”, meaning northerners let’s wake up.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Convener of the protest Sharfuddeen Bature, said: “We have been on the matter for long. It has been eighty days now since the abduction took place. We have ministers in our region – in Zamfara. We have NSA from our region.

“We need these girls back. Their parents are in serious condition. We are not going to stop doing this until they bring back our girls”.

The protesters also condemned the recent massacre of more than 100 civilians by Nigerian Army drones in Tudun Biri Community, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state.