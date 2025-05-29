Kano Releases N16bn Gratuity To Ex-Councillors, Current Officials

Share

The Kano State Government has begun the disbursement of over ₦16 billion in outstanding entitlements to former councillors who served under the All Progressives Congress (APC) between 2014 and 2024, as well as current elected and appointed officials in the 44 Local Government councils.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf who flagged off the payment exercise at a ceremony in Kano on Wednesday, described the move as a matter of justice and fairness.

The Governor said, “This is not a privilege, it is a right,” the governor declared, stressing that the payments represent appreciation for the public servants’ contributions to the state.

“The initiative includes long-overdue payments for gratuities, accommodation, leave and recess allowances, housing, and furniture benefits.

The Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya in a statement issued on Thursday said the event was more than symbolic.

“It symbolises our administration’s unwavering commitment to upholding dignity, fairness, and accountability in public service,” he stated.

Governor Yusuf explained that the decision to honour the payments was reached unanimously by the state executive council.

He said the former councillors were denied their rights under the previous APC-led government.

“We cannot follow that path. These councillors from 484 wards served diligently, and it is only just that they are compensated.”

The disbursement is structured in three phases: Tranche A (2014–2017): ₦1.8 billion to 903 beneficiaries, to be disbursed immediately.

“Tranche B (2018–2020): ₦5.6 billion for 1,198 beneficiaries, scheduled between May and July 2025.

“Tranche C (2021–2024): ₦8.2 billion to 1,371 beneficiaries, due between August and November 2025.”

An additional ₦1.27 billion has also been allocated to current local government political office holders for housing and furniture allowances.

Governor Yusuf stressed that the payments go beyond financial compensation.

“They are an expression of our values, that service must be respected, commitments must be honoured, and leadership must be accountable,” he said.

He thanked verification teams, finance officers, oversight committees, and other stakeholders for their role in executing the exercise.

While calling for unity, the governor said: “Let us work together to build a more prosperous and inclusive Kano State.

“With pride in our collective effort and confidence in our shared future, I hereby launch the first phase of these payments.”

