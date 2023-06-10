Kano Refuse Collector Take Me Off Dumpsites To School

. I want to go to school but I don’t have money, says 10-year-old Amir

‘I‘m tired of scavenging, I want to be a medical doctor’

Each street child has their own destiny and story. Poverty and ignorance play major roles, although other factors such as parental deaths, neglect and social factors like violence and abuse at home or within communities are of equally high importance. ISIOMA MADIKE, who just returned from a tour of the ancient city of Kano, tells a story of Amir, who literally lives on the street but eager to return to school to pursue his lifelong ambition of becoming a physician

He is a 10-year-old whose life gives an insight into the daily experience of some underage out-of-school children, who serve as refuse collectors popularly referred to as bola-bola, in Kano State. Despite the tremendous challenges that he faces, there is, however much hope to be found. He gave his name only as Amir.

Though he is not able to exercise his right to be free from scavenging, a form of child exploitation under the Child Rights Act, he still dreams big as he wants to be a medical doctor. Amir’s pathetic story thus highlights a possible pathway for his future. He wakes up at 6.30 am nearly daily, wears his tattered dress, and shabbily walks barefoot around Tudun Wada Road, opposite New Road Park, a remote community in Sabon Gari, Kano, which has somewhat become his unofficial workhouse.

Unlike the almajiris, who undergo Qur’anic education under an Islamic teacher, Amir ransacks various gutters and dumpsites searching for food and something that could fetch him money. His, is a daily ritual which he does with his friends, mainly boys, whose ages range between 10 and 16 years. And just like Amir, the other boys have never been to either a Qur’anic or for- mal school, not because they don’t want to, but because of circumstances beyond them.

They walk watchfully to avoid being arrested and forcefully dragged to Qur’anic schools, picking items from waste dumps. They are part of about 69 per cent of Nigeria’s estimated 10 million out- of-school children from the North; over half of that number are almajiris, according to statistics, who roam the streets during school hours, begging for alms and food because their parents left them at makaranta school of Arabic. Although Amir wishes to be a medical doctor, he is currently on the street either as a refuse collector or as a scavenger.

He starts his day at the exclusive Government Reservation Area (GRA), scavenging the left-overs of the more privileged residents. He moves from there to dumpsites where he works as a refuse collector. “I’m on the street because my parents are so poor to finance my education and I have not made enough money from the dumpsites to sponsor myself,” he told this reporter with the help of an interpreter. This, however, infringes on the little boy’s right to education. The dilemma Amir and his friends face on a daily basis are pitiable.

They are condemned to a life of rejection, trauma, deprivation and poverty. One doesn’t have to look too far to see that homelessness is a big problem in the ancient city. They are everywhere; under the bridges, big markets, and on street corners. They live a semi-nomadic life within the neighbourhoods. Many of them fled to the city after being displaced by Boko Haram in the North-East and banditry in some parts of North-West, fending for themselves in a most despicable manner. Many see them but only a few care about their unwholesome abandonment.

“It is a pity how Amir’s childhood was robbed, due to poverty, poor parental care, and child labour,” said Mohammed, the reporter’s hired interpreter. In a bid to survive, Amir and his friends on the streets of Kano are exposed to environmental hazards capable of causing long and short-term problems. Pressed for more revelation, the little boy said: I’m a refuse collector here and I enjoy what I do because that’s the only job that gives me joy. This is where I make money to survive and to help my parents as they are very poor and can’t take care of us as they should.

There are two schools within the vicinity Amir and his friends collect refuse on both sides of the road; one is a government school while the second is privately owned. “However, I feel sad each time I see my mates in school uniforms going to school. I wish I’d one day be like them. Please tell the government to come and take me off dumpsites to school; I have always wanted to go to school but I don’t have money.

“Even though I hawk items collected from refuse dumps to fend for myself and support my family, I don’t think that is what I should be doing and I‘m tired of scavenging too, I want to be a physician.”

Rights violations

Twenty years after the introduction of the Child Rights Act, and special legislation that focuses on the rights of the Nigerian child, children still roam the streets of Kano and other cities with no means of survival. But little do the parents who fail to provide care know that they are violating their children’s right to care and support. Section 14, sub-sections 1 and 2 of Nigeria’s Child Rights Act of 2003 ensures this.

The section reads: “Every child has a right to parental care and protection, and accordingly, no child shall be separated from his parents against the wish of the child except‐ (a) for the purpose of his education and welfare; or (b) in the exercise of a judicial determination in accordance with the provisions of this Act, in the best interest of the child.

“Every child has the right to maintenance by his parents or guardians in accordance with the extent of their means, and the child has the right, in appropriate circumstances, to enforce this right in the Family Court.” Education, as mentioned in the Act, refers to formal education. But the State Child Protection Bill, which will help return these kids back to school in Kano, was only passed by the state’s legislature on Wednesday, May 24, though without the governor’s assent yet.

The state, according to UNESCO, has 989,234 out-of-school kids as of 2022. Section 15 of the Act also makes provision of accessible, compulsory, and universal primary education the duty of the government to provide for all children. And section 17 protects kids against physical, emotional and psychological abuse. And while as many as 34 of Nigeria’s 36 states have adopted the Child Rights Law, implementation remains weak, especially in conservative northern Nigeria.

Social change

However, Emmanuel Nwaghodoh, a lawyer cum rights activist has said that it would take more than advocacy from the media and civil society groups to fix the problem of child rights violations in the North. There is a need, others have also said, for policy reframing and strengthening to deal with the issues. There are those who are recommending that parents and guardians of children roaming the streets should be arrested and fined.

According to Oludare Oke, an Ibadan- based human rights advocate, as quoted in one publication, “The reasonable way to end child rights violence from the North is to eradicate the almajiri system. All their state governments should order the Islamiyyah teachers to send those children back to their parents.”

CRIB, UNICEF dialogue with the media

A two day media dialogue on the new country programme and status of the implementation of the child’s rights law (2003) in the states organised by the Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB) of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture in collaboration with UNICEF held on May 30-31.

The meeting afforded UNICEF the opportunity to unveil a new plan in which it intends to provide support for 10 million children in order to access formal and non-formal education between 2023 and 2027. This was disclosed by the organisation’s Communication Specialist, Dr. Geoffrey Njoku, in Kano State where the parley took place.

Njoku said that UNICEF in the last five years supported the enrolment of 1.5 million girls in schools across the country using a new evidence-based approach, while five million children continued learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the plan was to free the children from poverty in a safe and sustainable climate and environment.

The five-year strategic plan, which began in January, he said, is to help Nigerian children, who are left behind in developmental strides, meet up with their counterparts in other parts of the world. Njoku reminded the media that Nigeria ranks low out of 15 countries in the Gender Index Gap, lamenting that many children in the country were deficient in many areas, which he said requires all hands on deck if they are to be tackled head-on.

Recall that the UN Agency has been at the forefront of the efforts to support the attempt by the Nigerian government to address the challenge of out-of-school children in the country estimated at 10.1 million. According to Njoku, the vision of the 2023-2027 programme for Nigeria, is “to ensure that the rights of every child in Nigeria, especially the most excluded, to survive, thrive, learn, be protected and develop to his or her full potential.”

He laid bare his organisation’s report in other areas. For instance, he disclosed that UNICEF vaccinated 30 million children in Nigeria in the last five years. The number of vaccinated children, he added, is part of the organisation’s country programme result for 2018-2022. Njoku also said that the vaccinations were done through integrated campaigns against life-threatening diseases.

He said: “Fifty-eight million children were vaccinated against polio; also we achieved zero dose strategy in 100 local government areas to reach underserved children across 18 states. Twenty-two million children also received two doses of Vitamin A in 2022.” The communication expert also disclosed that UNICEF facilitated birth registration for 7.4 million children under the age of five, and that 2.8 million children living in conflict-affected areas received psychosocial support.

He said that the new programme hopes to achieve its set plan using the four major components of child survival (Health, Polio, Nutrition, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and HIV/ AIDS), basic education, child protection and social policy and gender equality. The plan, he said, has Universal Health Coverage (UHC), reduction of maternal neonatal mortality and rapid response to public health outbreaks as goals.

“By 2027, we want to have over one million additional children immunised (zero-dose), 15,000 additional community health workers trained, and over 1,700 Primary Health Care facilities in 14 states meet PHC minimum standards. “We also want to have state level and national capacities built to prepare and respond to public health emergencies.

“On nutrition, we project that we would have 50 million children aged six to 59 months receive Vitamin A twice a year. Also, 12.5 million women (50 percent of pregnant women) receive more than 90 iron-folic acid tablets or micronutrient supplements in 19 states.”

Implementation/family courts

Meanwhile, the Child Protection Specialist of the UNICEF Office in Kano, Hajia Fatimah Adamu, has advocated the implementation of the Child Rights Law in the states, noting that this was critical in the reduction of out-of-school children in the country. She said that the law was put in place to protect all kinds of children, stressing that if implemented appropriately, would lead to the end of out-of- school children’s menace in the country.

Adamu equally called for the establishment of family courts across the country in order to improve the quality of administration of the justice system on children’s issues. According to her, only three states in Nigeria have established the family court, an aspect she said forms a critical structure in the implementation of the child rights act in Nigeria.

“The issue of establishing family courts is domesticated in the Child Rights Laws of the states and it is peculiar in application as provided for by each of these states. Some of these laws recognise the establishment of family courts while some acknowledge its designation.” She, however, identified the implementation of these laws as a challenge, noting that it is overloaded with huge misconception.

Adamu identified the need for all sectors to budget for children while also develop national agenda for children that would address issues such as child marriage, out of school children, and child labour. She emphasised that the role of the law is to protect all children, while the implementation is to reduce most of the problems confronting the Nigerian child.

She said: “Passing or domesticating the Child Rights Laws does not only address the problems facing the children but its full implementation which involves investment of funds is most crucial.” She hinted that UNICEF will work with the states to develop the plans and further advocate the sessions of the Act that are not working. Adamu harped on behavioural change towards issues that concern child rights in Nigeria.

The meeting also revealed that by 2027, UNICEF wants over one million more children immunised and training of 15,000 additional community health workers. It seeks to ensure that 1,700 primary health care facilities (out of 3,476) in 14 states meet PHC minimum standards, and 25 health facilities have functional level two newborn units and state-level and national capacities built to prepare and respond to public health emergencies.

According to its report, “By 2027, 50 million children (80 per cent of children aged six to 59 months) receive vitamin A twice a year, 16.5 million children (50 per cent of children aged six to 23 months) are fed with a minimum diverse diet in 19 states. “12.5 million women (50 percent of pregnant women) receive more than 90 iron-folic acid tablets or multiple micronutrient supplements in 19 states, and five million infants (50 per cent under six months exclusively breastfeed in 19 states.”

The organisation also hopes that by 2027, 10 million more children access for- mal or non-formal education, 4.8 million children access learning materials, and 21 states scale up foundational literacy and numeracy. The target includes making 22 states use integrated data systems for education planning, and 12 states with improved adequacy, efficiency and equity in education finance.