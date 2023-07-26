Kano Ready To Do Away With Mono-Economic Driven Economy For More IGR – Govt

In an effort to jack up the Kano Internally Revenue Generation (IGR), the State Government has introduced several measures to do away with Mono-Resources Driven Economy, by introducing several economic strategies.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibrin Provost, stated further that the present world does not favour countries that are mono-resource driven, and the case of Kano and indeed Nigeria State worsened rapidly while global price of fossil fuels is declining and the global is shifting away to other alternatives.

Because of these realities, the Commissioner said the present Government of NNPP in Kano, are doing all it could to ensure that the State is not been left behind in the introduction of an alternative measure to the Mono-Resources Driven Economy.

The Commissioner assured that they are creating strategies toward improving revenue generation to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the teeming populace and to deliver on the promises made to electorates.

He disclosed this while delivering a goodwill message at the opening of a workshop on medium-term revenue target setting and mainstreaming (MTRS) implementation, Wednesday.

Alhaji Jibril (Provost), also stated that the present administration under “Abba Kabir Yusuf attaches great importance to all matters that improve the development of the state,” Internally generated revenue is a major driver in this regard” he stressed.

The commissioner urged the stakeholders to put their heads together to bring out a blueprint for internal revenue generation improvement within the target period in order to achieve the set objective.

He emphasized that the present world does not favor countries that are mono-resource driven, and our case is rapidly worsened and the global price of fossil fuels is declining and the global is shifting away to another alternative.”

Those who attended the workshop included the Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Usman Bala mni, Commissioner of Planing and Budget, Alhaji Musa Sulaiman Shanono, Chairman, Internal Revenue Services, Alhaji Abdulkadir Dambo and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Dr. Lawan Shehu Abdulwahab among others.