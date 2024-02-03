Kano Re-Run Elections Peaceful In 60 Polling Units – Police

The Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Usaini Gumel, has said that so far they have not recorded any violence in the ongoing re-run elections at the dedicated 60 Pooling Units of six Local Governments, and three Constituencies.

The Police Commissioner, said they have deployed enough joint taskforce Security Personnel across the affected areas to ensure peace and stability before, during and after the conduct of the Elections.

Reports have it that fear grips Tsanyawa local government and residents, one of the areas affected by the Re-Runs Elections because of the keen context between APC and NNPP Members.

Re-run Elections into the Kano State House of Assembly, commence peacefully in the Kura Local Government area of the State, with Electorates Casting their Votes.

Our Correspondent in Kano who is monitoring the elections reports that there was a presence of security personnel in all the polling units where the Re-run elections are taking place.

A Cluster Electoral officer, Halima Abdullahi said at Kurunsumau ward of Auzinawa Pooling Unit, that BVAS Machine is working with voters been captured easily.

Elections are currently going on smoothly in Almost all the polling units in the Kura Local Government area.

while at Garun Malam Local Government elections materials arrived on time, and the electorates came out early to cast their votes.

reports gathered from Rimin Gado and Tofa constituencies were that the elections were going on smoothly without any distractions.

The re-run elections would be conducted in 60 polling units of the three constituencies of the state assembly seats.

the constituencies include Kura-Garun Malam, Rimin Gado-Tofa, and Kunchi-Tsanyawa.

The General observation was the heavy presence of security agencies in all the polling units, and people came out en mass to ascertain their constitutional mandate.