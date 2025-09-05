Kano Protests ‘Deportation’ Of Northerners From FCT

Kano State Government yesterday expressed concern over the reported ‘deportation’ of its citizens and other northerners from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to the North.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Children and Disabled Persons Amina Sani-Abdullahi in a statement said the state government observed that within the last four weeks, several Nigerian citizens, including indigenes of Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, and Kaduna, were deported from the FCT to Kano.

According to her, the action of the FCT Administration contradicts the constitutional right of every Nigerian to reside and seek livelihood in any part of the country, provided they do not pose a threat to public peace and safety.

She said:“The FCT is not the property of a single state or region; it is the common heritage of all Nigerians and, as such, a home for all. “If certain individuals are found engaging in activities that you consider undesirable, the humane and constitutional approach would be to design empowerment programmes.”