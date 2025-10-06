Kano Probes Alleged Diversion Of N4bn Dala Port Funds

The Kano State Public Complaints and AntiCorruption Commission (PCACC) has begun an investigation into the allegations of the diversion of over N4 billion linked to the Dala Inland Dry Port project.

According to reports, the money was used for a contract to provide infrastructure by the Umar Ganduje government for the port shortly after the state’s 20 per cent equity in the company was allegedly transferred to the ex-All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman’s family in 2020.

Speaking to reporters over the weekend, PCACC Chairman Saidu Yahya said the probe had reached an advanced stage and was almost finalised. He said: “Some persons of interest have been invited. One of them was arrested and later released on bail after providing useful information.”