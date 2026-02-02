Kano Politics: Ganduje ‘Fulfils’ Yusuf’s Demands At Defection

The volatile nature of Kano politics, the fiery rhetoric of one of the state’s main political gladiators over the realignments of forces in the polity ahead of the 2027 General Election, and the defection of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have kept the ancient city’s residents on edge, expecting the worst, which seems not over yet.

Political observers, always quick to coming to conclusion while looking from afar – and had predicted resistance, division and breaking of heads in the Kano APC – were met with disquieting disappointment when Yusuf ended months of speculations and “returned” to the party on Monday, January 26, 2026.

The calm atmosphere in the APC comes amid the accommodating and integrating groundwork laid by the leadership, including President Bola Tinubu, for the governorship aspirants to back Yusuf’s re-election, following which APC’s former National Chairman and ex-Kano governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, took the wind out of the sail of the expectant observers.

Welcoming Yusuf “back to the APC,” Ganduje made three crucial declarations: Going forward, the governor leads the APC in Kano State; he’s the party’s governorship candidate for 2027; and he and President Tinubu will win the election, as the APC stands solidly with them.

These statements weren’t made in isolation of the major powers within the Kano APC, particularly the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, widely speculated to aspire for governor, and had attracted many opposition members to join the APC, to break the stranglehold of Kano politics by the former governor and 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Yusuf, who is son-in-law to Kwankwaso, owes his 2023 election as governor to the two-term governor of Kano and former Minister of Defence, who heads a powerful political pressure group, the Kwankwasiyya Movement, whose trademark red-cap-wearing, cult-like members, including Yusuf, are fiercely loyal to him.

At the ceremony at the Coronation Hall of Government House in Kano City, the state capital city, Ganduje described Yusuf’s return to the APC as “a homecoming,” noting: “This is a memorable and historic occasion. Your Excellency, you are welcome back home to the APC. When the party was formed, you were with us, but later political differences and misconceptions led you away. Now you are back.” Ganduje then told Yusuf that:

“In APC, all serving governors are leaders of the party in their respective states. Therefore, you are the leader of the APC in Kano State” – thus subordinating himself (Ganduje), Barau, and other chieftains to the governor’s political authority. Even as he is yet to deliver the most consequential statement that Yusuf and the people of Kano State were angling and eager to hear, Ganduje eulogised the governor as a progressive politician “from your perception, utterances and disposition.

APC is perfect with you,” he said. Without further ceremonies, Ganduje – flanking Yusuf on the left and Senator Jibrin on the right, with both symbolically raising his hands – declared: “You will win your second term in 2027. We have spoken to all (APC) governorship aspirants, and they have agreed to support you,” adding: “As you are coming in, we assure you that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will also win the 2027 election. APC will stand solidly with you.”

Ganduje’s pledge answered the most important of Yusuf’s several demands: An automatic return ticket, which laid to rest the ambition of Barau, who has a window to be Yusuf’s running mate or defer his aspiration to 2031 after the governor’s tenure; and Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, APC’s 2023 candidate, who is reportedly penciled down for a senatorial seat in 2027.

An elated Yusuf – couching his defection “on the need to align Kano State with the ruling APC and the centre, and to work closely with the Tinubu administration” – shed light on the underlying reasons for quitting the NNPP, as PUNCH reported on January 26.

We will not accept indiscipline or insults against the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Anybody who engages in such behaviour will face the consequences

His words: “I, Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Governor of Kano State, alongside my cabinet, 22 out of 24 members of the State House of Assembly and all 44 local government chairmen, have agreed to align ourselves with the ruling party, the APC. “Leadership must rise above comfort, sentiment and personal selfishness.

That is why, after wide consultations and careful reflection on the future of Kano State and present realities, I have relinquished my membership of the NNPP and joined the party that I believe is better for Kano. “Kano is blessed with enormous potential. We must put an end to confrontational politics. Governance is not a personal contest but a responsibility entrusted to leaders, and we must move forward with that understanding.”

Directly, but subtly, Yusuf answered some alleged misgivings by his mentor and “godfather,” Kwankwaso, who has repudiated his decamping to the APC as a “betrayal of trust,” and vowed that the governor would pay a heavy political price for his indiscretion. Saying that: “My decision does not erode the value of those who helped bring us to power. I remain grateful to them,” Yusuf stressed: “My loyalty is unwavering and belongs to Kano. Kano comes first before anyone.

This decision is meant to stabilise the polity and create a single focus for Kano to move forward in unity. The government remains inclusive, and everyone will be carried along.” Following Kwankwaso’s beef with him, Yusuf has given a stern warning to his supporters not to insult him. “We will not accept indiscipline or insults against the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Anybody who engages in such behaviour will face the consequences. We will not accept it,” the governor said via Bature Tofa, the Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Kano. Yusuf said that: “Political differences should not degenerate into personal attacks or abusive conduct” – a far cry from Kwankwaso’s apparent bellicosity since Yusuf desired to join the APC, an idea Kwankwaso also publicly flirted with, but with stringent conditionalities.

Kwankwaso has stopped short of charging Yusuf with looting the Kano State treasury, but accused him of betrayal, ingratitude, greed, being bought over by the APC, putting himself above the collective interests of Kano people, and turning his back on the Kwankwasiyya movement that brought him to political reckoning.

With his teeming supporters turning his Miller Road residence in Kano City into daily carnival-like rallies, Kwankwaso’s predicted failure for Yusuf, relishing recalling the case of Ganduje, who was his deputy, but parted ways with him when he became governor.