Kano Police Stop Mob Killing Of Suspected Kidnappers

Swift intervention by police prevented angry youths from killing two suspected kidnappers in the Riga community in the Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State. Speaking to reporters after an emergency security meeting, acting Council Chairman Mani Tsoho condemned the vandalising of the vehicles belonging to security agencies and ordered the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

“The right thing to do is to hand over the suspected criminals to police for investigation and prosecution,” he said. A member of the community Shugaba Sani Mato said the suspects from Katsina State had been terrorizing the community for a long time. The council’s Director of Personnel Management Ubale Magaji urged the release of 22 youths arrested by the police in connection with the vandalism of their vehicles.

