Kano: Police Reinforce Ban On Motorcycle, Tricycle Night Operation

The Kano State Police Command has said that it is strictly enforcing the ban on carrying passengers on motorcycles and restricting commercial tricycles from operating between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. across parts of the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, Police Public Relations Officer, yesterday.

According to the statement, the enforcement covers Kano Municipal, Gwale, Dala, Fagge, Nassarawa, Tarauni, Kumbotso, Ungogo (Jido area), and Dawakin Kudu (Tambuwal, Gurjiya, and Jido wards).

“The Kano State Police Command, in collaboration with other security agencies in the state, hereby reiterates the enforcement of the existing ban on the conveyance of passengers on all forms of motorcycles and the restriction of commercial tricycles from operating between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am daily in the state.

“The laws providing for these bans as earlier announced by the Kano State Government, remain in full force across the following affected local government areas; Kano Municipal, Gwale, Dala, Fagge, Nassarawa, Tarauni, Kumbotso, Ungogo (Jido Area), Dawakin Kudu (Tambuwal, Gurjiya and Jido Ward).

“The Command wish es to remind the public, particularly operators of motorcycles and commercial tricycles, that these measures are designed to enhance public safety and security across the state.

“Any person found operating motorcycles or tricycles in contravention of the ban or restriction will be promptly arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” the statement added.