Kano: Police Recover Over N100bn In Fake Foreign Currencies, Arrest 3

The Kano State Police Command has arrested three suspects with counterfeit foreign currencies equivalent to a total sum of N100.5 billion.

Parading the suspects, the Command Spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the money involved in dollars and other foreign currencies, includes $3,366,000, CFA51,970,000, N1,443,000 and three live Ammunitions.

The suspects, Muhammad Abdullahi, Muhammad Muktahr and Nura Ibrahim, confessed to the crime, but refused to disclose where the fake currencies were printed.

Nura Ibrahim, however explained that they got the fake currencies from Lagos, while Muhammad Muktahr insisted that he was lured into the crime which he don’t know it’s efficacy.

Chief Superintendent Kiyawa, also notes that from 25th November to 9th December, 2024, they have arrested 62 different Criminals suspects with major recovery from them including stolen properties, hard drugs, dangerous weapons and different counterfeit currencies including Dollars and Cfa.

