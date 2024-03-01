Kano Police Promises Adequate Security Ahead Of Akpabio’s Visit

The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has guaranteed that it will provide maximum security for Saturday, March 2 visit of the Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio to the state.

The state command gave the assurance on Friday in an interview granted by the Commissioner of Police, CP Hussaini Gumel to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said, “We have mobilised sufficient armed personnel to provide security cover for our Sen. President before, during, and after the visit.

“We will not tolerate any act capable of breaching the security in the state.

“We have deployed sufficient personnel to provide security at all roads and intersections leading to the institution (Bayero University, Kano) from Malam Aminu International Airport and all other land terminus“.