Kano Police Kill Notorious Armed Robber

One of the notorious and most wanted Armed Robbers in Kano, Halifa BabaBeru, who kills Innocent residents at will, has been gunned down by the Kano Police Special Squad.

The Command PPRO SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa said, Police responded to a distress call on April 22, 2025, at about 1pm regarding an armed robbery syndicate led by the wanted notorious suspect, Halifa Baba-Beru, of Gwammaja Quarters, Dala LGA.

Kiyawa said the gang led by Bera, was reportedly wielding dangerous weapons and attacking innocent people at Gwammaja Quarters in Dala LGA, Kano, when the Police arrived He said, “upon arrival, the police team was attacked by the hoodlums, leading to a fierce fight.

Two officers, CPL Abdullahi Ibrahim, and S/C Yahaya Saidu, sustained injuries but are alive. The principal suspect, BabaBeru, also sustained serious injuries.

All parties were rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, where the suspect died while receiving treatment and the officers were treated and discharged.”

The Police Command has launched an investigation into the incident and intensified efforts to arrest the suspect’s accomplices. ‘‘We assure the public that we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice is served.”

