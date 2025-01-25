Kano Police Issue Security Alert Over Suspected Terrorist Attacks

Share

The Kano State Police Command has raised a security alert over suspected plans by terrorists to target public gatherings in strategic locations within the state.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, residents were advised to exercise heightened caution and avoid crowded places as a preventive measure.

According to the statement made available to Saturday Telegraph, this is to allow security operatives to effectively identify and neutralize potential threats.

The State Command assured citizens that robust security arrangements have been implemented, with specialized units from the Explosive Ordinance Disposal, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear teams deployed across Kano and its environs.

Residents are encouraged to promptly report any suspicious activities by contacting the following helplines 08169884988, 07067157218.

Alternatively, they can reach out to the nearest police station.

SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa emphasized the Command’s commitment to public safety and urged residents to cooperate with security agencies as they work to protect lives and property.

The Kano State Police Command also reminded citizens to remain calm and vigilant while following official guidance to prevent panic and ensure security measures are successful.

